UAE wants Libya to ‘return to oil production’ amid war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates wants Libya to “return to oil production” as soon as possible. That’s according to a tweet Monday by a top Emirati official. It came after officials with Libya’s U.N.-supported government in Tripoli accused the UAE of ordering rival LIbyab forces to block those sales. The Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs and government officials did not respond to questions about the accusations made by Libya’s National Oil Corp. The corporation had accused the Emiratis of ordering powerful tribes in eastern Libya loyal to an east-based commander to close export terminals and choke off major pipelines.