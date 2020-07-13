(WAOW) -- The Chicago Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was scheduled for Oct. 11. Organizers say registered participants are eligible for a refund or can defer their place and entry fee to the Chicago Marathon in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

"Hope drives us as runners and as humans," Carey Pinkowski, the executive race director of the Chicago Marathon, said in a release. "My hope was to see everyone on the start line on Sunday, October 11, but our highest priority has always been the safety of our participants and our volunteers."

Organizers say they are working on plans for a virtual experience "to recognize the dedication and commitment of everyone who would have taken part in the 43rd running" of the marathon.