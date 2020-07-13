Sudanese forces break up protest camp in Darfur, killing 1

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces violently broke up a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing at least protester and wounding a dozen others, including four children. Authorities say the violence in the town of Kutum erupted late Sunday when a government convoy came under attack following a meeting between security officials and the protesters to discuss their demands. Sudan’s transitional government is struggling to end decades-long rebellions in different areas of the country, including Darfur. President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in April 2019, faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity over a scorched-earth campaign against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.