Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say one or more of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been held without bail since her recent arrest in New Hampshire. Prosecutors submitted their written arguments to a Manhattan federal judge on Monday. The filing comes a day before an arraignment and bail hearing for the 58-year-old Maxwell. On Friday, her lawyers filed arguments that said she’s being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup last August. They said she should be freed on $5 million bail.