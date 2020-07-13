Portage Co. committee to discuss mask ordinance

Portage Co. (WAOW) -- The Portage Co. Health and Human Services Committee is holding a meeting Monday night where they'll discuss a mask ordinance.

In the ordinance, anyone 3 years or older would be required to wear a mask in Portage Co., when they're inside a building that is open to the public.

People would also be required to wear a mask outside if they're within six feet of someone not in their family or household.

All Portage Co. employees would also be required to wear masks inside a county facility or property.

There would be exceptions including:

a. Persons who fall into the centers for disease control and prevention’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with disabilities act.

b. Persons who have upper-respiratory chronic conditions, silent or invisible disabilities, or are communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.

c. Persons in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear face coverings when obtaining or rendering goods or services to the extent necessary to obtain or render such goods or services including but not limited to the receipt of dental services or medical treatments or consuming food or beverages.

d. Whenever federal, state, or local law otherwise prohibit wearing a face mask or where it is necessary to evaluate or verify an individual’s identity.

e. Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

f. Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private K through 12 schools, and childcare or youth facilities that have a mitigation strategy approved by the commissioner of health and the board of health.

People who do not adhere by the policy could face a fine of up to $500.

The committee will be discussing the ordinance Monday night at 4:30, you can find a copy here.