Portage Co. Committee discusses proposed face covering mandate

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed ordinance that would mandate face coverings in buildings open to the public, and outside when social distancing isn't possible, was discussed by the Portage Co. Health and Human Services Committee on Monday.

The ordinance was only discussed and no vote was taken.

However much of the discussion was taken up by public comment. Of the dozens that participated, the majority were against a face covering mandate.

Those who spoke out against the proposed ordinance cited limitations to their personal freedom, health and business as their primary concerns.

However, a few also spoke in favor of the ordinance. Health concerns and business prosperity were also top issues for those in favor of the proposed ordinance.

The next discussion regarding the proposal will be on August 5th at the Executive Operations Committee Meeting. That meeting is set to take place in the Portage County Annex Building.