Nile states end talks on Africa’s largest dam with no deal

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian and Sudanese officials say that a round of tripartite talks over Ethiopia’s contentious hydroelectric dam ended on Monday with no agreement. The setback sunk hopes that the three countries could resolve their differences and ink an agreement before Ethiopia begins to fill its $4.6 billion hydroelectric dam. Ethiopia had previously pledged to start filling the reservoir, even without a deal over its operation, at the start of the wet season in July, when rains flood the Blue Nile. A declared window of two to three weeks to resolve the dispute is closing. Experts fear filling the dam without a deal could push the countries to the brink of conflict.