Nice today, stormy tomorrow

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 81 Wind: South-Southeast around 5

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers or storms late.

Low: 63 Wind: South 5-10

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with a good chance of showers and storms. Some might be strong later in the afternoon.

High: 78 Wind: South 10-15

Enjoy the nice weather early this week because it will turn more sultry once again by the weekend. The highest chance of rain will be on Tuesday, otherwise, storm chances will be a bit more sporadic going forward.

Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies in the area today. The humidity will be on the low side once again so it will be a nice Summer day with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be fairly light, out of the south-southeast around 5 mph.

The humidity will start to increase tonight ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. This front will slowly cross our area on Tuesday. It will produce a few showers or isolated storms late tonight (after midnight), then a high chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. A couple of the storms will be on the strong side. Tuesday will be humid, but not terribly hot because there will be more clouds than sun. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front might still produce a shower or storm in the far southeastern part of the area on Wednesday before completely moving out. Otherwise Wednesday should be a fine day with partly cloudy skies on highs around 80.

The weather will start to turn a little warmer on Thursday and then it will stay quite warm and turn more muggy for the weekend. High temps on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s. On Friday the mercury will rise a couple degrees more. For Saturday we can expect highs near 90 and on Sunday it will still be in the mid to upper 80s. As far as rain goes, it looks like a slight chance of a storm or two on Friday, then a 30% chance of thunderstorms here-or-there over the weekend. It is a little too early in the week to pin-point exact timing on when a few thunderstorms could occur over the weekend.

Have a stupendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 1980 - Afternoon highs of 108 degrees at Memphis, TN, 108 degrees at Macon, GA, and 105 degrees at Atlanta, GA, established all-time records for those three cities. The high of 110 degrees at Newington, GA, was just two degrees shy of the state record. (The Weather Channel)