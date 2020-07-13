New York outlines the when and hows of a return to school

New York parents and school administrators are getting long-awaited answers to their back-to-school questions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said schools will be allowed to open for the fall in areas where the coronavirus is under control. Education officials, meantime, outlined a draft of guidance for whether that happens in-person, remotely or a combination of both. Districts have until July 31 to detail school-by-school reopening plans. Cuomo says they’ll be able to move forward with them in regions that are both in phase four of the state’s overall reopening and have seen average daily infection rates of 5% or less for two weeks.