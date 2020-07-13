New Jersey woman survives mile-long ride through storm drain

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says Nathalia Bruno, of Newark, attempted to drive through deep and fast-moving water on July 6 when her car began to fill with water and float. Bruno escaped from the vehicle before it filled with water but was pulled into a brook that runs beneath Passaic. Authorities say Bruno eventually was “shot out” of the drain into the Passaic River and swam across to the other side. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.