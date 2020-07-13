New 24/7 hotline for Wisconsin farmers

(WAOW) -- The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Farm Center is now offering a 24/7 hotline to farmers across the state.

Farmers can now be connected with licensed mental health professionals at any of the time of the day to help with immediate needs and concerns. The service is confidential and can be reached by calling 1-888-901-2558.

The new hotline is part of a pilot program. Long-term counseling is also available trough the program.

For more information, click here.