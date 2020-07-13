More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

BOSTON (AP) — More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students. They argue that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing. The schools have signed court briefs supporting Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as they sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in Boston. The lawsuit challenges a recently announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Tuesday.