Lawyer: El Paso shooting suspect has ‘mental disabilities’

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with shooting scores of people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart last summer say he has diagnosed mental disabilities. Patrick Crusius’ attorneys said in a court filing that he has “severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. The lawyers claim this may be a “red flag” against federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty. A lawyer for Crusius’ family declined to comment. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.