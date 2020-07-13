Indian leader’s virus fund won’t disclose donors, payments

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ordinary citizens, industrialists, Bollywood stars and foreign companies are donating to a new fund created by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the country’s fight against the coronavirus. The fund, called PM CARES, already totals more than $1 billion, but is being criticized for a lack of transparency and accountability. Modi’s office, which manages the fund, has refused to provide information about donors or how the money is being spent. Critics see the fund as a thinly veiled marketing device for Modi. But supporters insist they trust the prime minister.