Some say it's never too early to talk about the holidays; something The Hallmark Channel knows all too well. So, it's selling two holiday-themed wines.

"Jingle's 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon" offers a holiday spice while its "Joy 2019 Sauvignon Blanc" has a joyous finish.

The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday movies and is currently in the middle of its Christmas in July event.

The two wines are available for pre-order. Click HERE to order.