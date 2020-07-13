Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of a Wisconsin Rapids musician

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Friends and family gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the life of musician Jeff Gauss.

They celebrated with a 2nd line procession, also known as a New Orleans Funeral.

Gauss passed away on June 17th at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau from complications due to Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia and Lewy Body Dementia.

"To see the outpouring of love and support from the everybody in the community has be absolutely incredible and definitely music is his legacy," said his sister Kim Shields.

In memory of Jeff, his family is asking that you help someone in need or that a donation is made to Friends of Rapids Music or Kids From Wisconsin.