Former Mueller prosecutor writing book on investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A lead prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming about the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. Random House announced Monday that Andrew Weissmann’s “Where Law Ends” will be published Sept. 29. Weismann is calling the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team’s ongoing battles with the Trump administration. The Mueller Report found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to tip the outcome of the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. But it also did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.