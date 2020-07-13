Fly without flapping? Andean condors surf air 99% of time

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study sheds light on just how efficiently the world’s largest soaring bird rides air currents to stay aloft for hours without flapping its wings. The Andean condor has a wingspan stretching to 10 feet and weighs up to 33 pounds. A study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that these birds spent just 1% of their time aloft flapping their wings, mostly during take-off. One condor flew more than five hours and covered more than 100 miles without flapping its wings.