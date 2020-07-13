Asian shares gain on hopes for recovery, despite outbreaks

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are rising in Asia, cheered by upbeat projections on a global economic rebound from pandemic shocks but tempered by caution over worsening virus outbreaks. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 2.2% to finish at 22,784.74 on Monday. Benchmarks in South Korea, Australia and China also gained. Investors are looking ahead to the release of April-June growth data for China and to central bank policy board meetings in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. Easy lending is expected to continue as a measure to keep growth going in the face of the pandemic. On Wall Street, stocks rallied Friday to cap a week of volatile trading.