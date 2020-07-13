Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

(WKOW) -- Successful Hollywood actress Kelly Preston lost her silent battle with breast cancer, according to her husband, John Travolta.

Travolta posted about his wife's death on Instagram early Monday morning:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Travolta said he will be stepping away from social media during this time to "be there for my children who have lost their mother."

Travolta and Preston married in 1991 and had three children. Jett, Ella and Benjamin. Jett died in 2009 at 16-years-old after suffering a seizure.

Preston was in dozens of productions over her career including "Jerry Maguire," "Twins" and "Mischief."

She died at the age of 57-- A representative for the couple confirmed to People that Preston chose to keep her illness a secret, saying "she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time."