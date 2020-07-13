57 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego that injured at least 57. The fire started Sunday morning aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, triggering an explosion that rocked San Diego Bay. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says it apparently began in a vehicle storage deep in the ship. The Navy says the injured include sailors and civilians, and their injuries include heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. Five are hospitalized in stable condition Monday. The ship was undergoing renovation and had just 160 aboard.