The Greatest Mini Golf Tour

Minocqua, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Masters may claim it -- but this is truly “a tradition unlike any other” in the words of Jim Nantz.

No carts, no caddies -- just players and putters. Battling it out on astro turf for a chance not at a green jacket -- but a coveted belt.

Five courses. Two days.

Lifelong friends meet once a year to spend time with one another and enjoy rivalry.

"we wanted to have a competition, little did we know it was going to go on and 13 years later we're still doing it” said group organizer Dustin.

But why mini golf? "to stay young and reconnect for at least a weekend.

Hang out like the old days"

Unlike the old days -- now the guys practice in the off season. "I’ve put a lot of hours in on the course -- ive put alot of hours in putting in my living room" said Dan Ross, who ended up being crowned champion of this years tour.

But is the hard work paying off?

"I had a course record on the second course yesterday -- I played really well.

And since then i've had the lead so i've been playing safe." continued Ross.

But these guys rally for their own -- against anyone.

"One of my guys against tiger? Tiger don't have a chance. He can prove us wrong though?" said Dustin

An overstatement? Maybe. But these guys are good.

Ross slow-rolled into his first tour championship. Earning the belt -- that he will gladly wear to his office job on monday.

"this is an incredible event, it's really nice to see everybody year after year, but man does it feel good to be on top"

Champions of the short game bid farewell for another 362. Till the meet again on one of mini golf's biggest stages.