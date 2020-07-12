Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding video talks as the European Union pushes for a face-to-face meeting between them. EU-backed talks aimed at normalizing ties have been blocked since November 2018. Both sides remain at loggerheads over the statehood of Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008. Serbia refuses to recognize the move. In a previous round of video talks on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the process would be “meaningless” if it focuses on mutual recognition. Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said it’s “the only way to normalize relations.” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is leading the talks, urged them to show ”commitment and engagement, in the spirit of compromise and pragmatism.”