Police investigate noose found in woman’s backyard

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a case involving a noose found in a woman's backyard in Milwaukee.

Jessica Butler said her brother showed her the noose Friday morning.

Butler said she moved in a few weeks ago. Her family lives across the street. She said they've never had any problems until now.

"At first I was like no, you're lying, something like this is not happening, we just moved here," Butler told WISN-TV. "Really disturbed because 1, everything that's going on in the world and 2, that someone would be bold enough to come into my backyard to hang this probably in the middle of the storm."

Milwaukee police have the noose now as they investigate.

Butler says she's worried about her young nieces and nephews who live across the street.

In a statement to WISN, MPD said the rope appeared to be in the form of a noose. The statement said MPD immediately opened an investigation surrounding the incident, though no arrests have been made.