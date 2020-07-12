New French premier promises help for virus-hit French Guiana

CAYENNE, French Guiana (AP) — As virus numbers soar in French Guiana, France’s new prime minister has traveled to the South American territory and promised not to ignore its suffering. French Guiana, which borders Brazil, now accounts for about a quarter of all new daily cases and new hospitalizations in France. More than a quarter of tests in French Guiana have been positive in recent weeks, according to public health agency statistics. The army is ferrying patients to other French territories and the government sent in medics. Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday promised not to leave French Guiana “on the side of the road.”