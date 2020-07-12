New British-French deal to fight “vile people smuggling”

PARIS (AP) — France and Britain have signed an agreement to share intelligence against human traffickers smuggling migrants across the English Channel. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the deal signed Sunday to set up a French-British intelligence unit would allow for better exchanges of information about smuggling networks. British Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new unit will crack down on “vile” smuggling gangs. Patel crossed the Channel to Calais to sign the deal with Darmanin. She described levels of illegal migration across the waterway as “unsustainable.” People smuggling and migrant camps that regularly spring up along France’s northern coast have proven to be an intractable problem.