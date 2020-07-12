Kosovo’s Thaci strongly denies committing any war crimes

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s president is going to The Hague to prove to the prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed amid a 1998-1999-armed conflict in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia he has broken no international law. In an interview to private television Top Channel in the Albanian capital Tirana on Sunday, Thaci, a Kosovo Liberation Army commander, denied responsibility for war crimes. Kosovo’s war that left more than 10,000 dead, most of them ethnic Albanians, ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign in 1999 that forced Serbian troops to stop their brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanians and leave Kosovo. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s independence, which it declared in 2008.