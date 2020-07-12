Kentucky’s former Democratic Party chief to be sentenced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for Kentucky’s former Democratic Party chief when he is sentenced this week, but attorneys for Jerry Lundergan are seeking probation. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Lundergan and a codefendant are set to be sentenced July 16 in federal court in Frankfort. Lundergan was convicted last year of orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell. A jury convicted him following a five-week trial on charges that he broke federal law by directing more than $200,000 in illegal corporate contributions to benefit Alison Lundergan Grimes’ campaign.