Great White apologizes for mask-less show in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at a North Dakota concert where the crowd didn’t wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. Great White drew criticism on social media after performing outdoors Thursday night in Dickinson as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series. Spin magazine posted video showing the crowd packed in and not wearing masks. Great White said in a statement Saturday that the band “would like to apologize to those who disagreed with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.” Although North Dakota health officials recommend social distancing and wearing masks, the state doesn’t require it by law.