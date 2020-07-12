Fair Food Shindig helps nonprofits raise funds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic this year, but if you're still craving funnel cakes, cheese curds and ice cream, you're in luck.

This weekend, the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is hosting a "Fair Food Shindig," which allows the event's annual food stands and trucks to open for customers.



The event is also a big help for local nonprofits like the Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs that use their food stands as a fundraiser.



The president of the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls, Bonnie Phillips, said Saturday's proceeds were similar to what the group sees yearly at the fair, which is a huge weight off their shoulders.

"When all the events canceled, we lost all of our income, and to continue to further give our donations, we need our money," said Phillips. "So when this opportunity came up we jumped at it."



The Fair Food Shindig continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.