China reports 141 dead or missing in flooding since June

BEIJING (AP) — The Yangtze River region has seen its second highest rainfall in more than a half-century so far this year as deadly flooding strikes much of China. Around 28,000 homes have been damaged and 141 people have died or are missing in the floods since last month. A Chinese emergency management official says virtually all of mainland China has been affected, excluding the far west. The Yangtze, Asia’s longest river, and parts of its watershed have seen the second highest rainfall since 1961 over the past six months. Damage has been estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, adding to pressure on an economy deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.