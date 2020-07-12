Asian shares gain on hopes for recovery, despite outbreaks,

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have risen in Asia, cheered by upbeat projections on a global economic rebound from pandemic shocks but tempered by caution over worsening virus outbreaks. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China gained Monday trading. Investors are looking ahead to the release of April-June growth data for China and to central bank policy board meetings in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. Easy lending is expected to continue as a measure to keep growth going in the face of the pandemic. On Wall Street, stocks rallied Friday to cap a week of volatile trading.