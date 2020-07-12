Asia Today: Australian hot spot sees new virus cases decline

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s worst-hit Victoria state recorded fewer coronavirus cases on Monday, but a health official has warned the disease spread might yet worsen. The 177 new cases were substantially down from 273 cases on Sunday and a record 288 on Friday. Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was too early to say whether the lower count meant the spread was being contained. Sutton said, “It’s great it’s lower than our peak. But it may not be our peak yet.” Melbourne, Australia’s second-most popular city, and a part of its surrounds in Victoria returned to lockdown last week in a bid to contain the disease spread.