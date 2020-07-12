2020 Rudolph Honor Walk to honor those who served

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local village found a fun and unique way to honor our veterans. They're doing it with banners on telephone poles to honor and remember those who served.

"It's about having a place that people can go around and look at these veterans and remember and they can say oh I know that guy he was my neighbor but I didn't know he or she served," said Rich Cournoyer, Commander for the Rudolph American Legion Post #485

The 2020 Rudolph Honor Walk, bringing more people from all over the area to the village of Rudolph. A safe activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Kinprath, President of the Village of Rudolph says, "Right after they were put up I noticed there were a lot of extra people they were driving from post to post stopping taking pictures." He went on to say, "you can practice your social distancing you drive by and everything is right there you don't have to get out and mingle with people if you don't want to."

If you want more information or are interested in a banner, call Rich Cournoyer at 715-435-3662. The deadline to submit your request for a banner is July 15th, 2020.

The banners will be up until Veterans Day in November.





