 Skip to Content

10.1 percent of new COVID-19 tests come back positive in WI Sunday

5:06 pm News

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Wisconsin's record-breaking spike in reported COVID-19 cases Saturday, the number of newly reported cases dropped again Sunday -- but the percentage of tests that came back positive rose.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,617 new test results, of which 769--or 10.1 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks.

The next highest total of new cases reported in a single day was the 845 reported yesterday.

DHS also listed no new deaths and 27 new hospitalizations.

DHS also said that there was a a negative change in deaths in Sunday's COVID-19 numbers because a death was reported to the DHS in error and the correction has decreased the death count by one.

More than 680,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 28,318, or 78 percent have recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

DatePercentage
July 1210.1
July 117.7
July 106.7
July 95.7
July 85.6
July 73.9
July 69.2
July 510.4
July 410.8

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
July 12-1278203824
July 117318213797
July 105408143766
July 92438093726
July 82448073683
July 79378053639
July 60167963602
July 50127963586
July 40197963574

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 7/12/2020Negative as of 7/12/2020Deaths as of 7/12/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/12/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/12/2020
Adams411,8242204.35%
Ashland81,017050.90%
Barron464,1541101.72%
Bayfield61,215140.017%
Brown3,22834,812441242.61%
Buffalo141,1602106.314%
Burnett51,039132.820%
Calumet1544,0992309.21%
Chippewa1396,7600218.40%
Clark1012,5847292.87%
Columbia1206,8921210.71%
Crawford452,7060276.30%
Dane2,99584,40533565.31%
Dodge51511,9535586.71%
Door543,1223196.86%
Douglas602,8270138.20%
Dunn574,0770128.10%
Eau Claire33810,1431328.20%
Florence4464092.20%
Fond du Lac39611,1586387.02%
Forest486533532.36%
Grant2046,34113393.66%
Green1103,4601298.41%
Green Lake431,8950229.20%
Iowa452,9570190.50%
Iron164771280.06%
Jackson354,1201170.73%
Jefferson3608,0774425.31%
Juneau514,2651193.02%
Kenosha1,73419,608461030.13%
Kewaunee771,8091378.21%
La Crosse58613,9520497.20%
Lafayette811,5830484.00%
Langlade111,561157.49%
Lincoln222,109079.00%
Manitowoc1527,2221191.41%
Marathon2788,3381205.50%
Marinette954,8713234.43%
Marquette491,3451322.22%
Menominee91,3270196.50%
Milwaukee13,928125,2293981459.63%
Monroe1345,4061294.51%
Oconto854,1470226.30%
Oneida282,916079.20%
Outagamie65417,8129354.01%
Ozaukee3157,33716356.85%
Pepin156570206.60%
Pierce1003,1790240.40%
Polk694,2422159.23%
Portage2506,5940354.10%
Price81,149059.30%
Racine2,33930,723651197.03%
Richland171,812496.924%
Rock1,04117,58224643.52%
Rusk11906177.69%
Sauk1647,7393257.92%
Sawyer151,981091.60%
Shawano954,6280231.70%
Sheboygan28710,4264249.11%
St. Croix2807,5212318.51%
Taylor171,216083.50%
Trempealeau1803,7850611.50%
Vernon403,0220131.10%
Vilas171,419078.70%
Walworth75410,88118731.92%
Washburn61,284038.20%
Washington4909,78119364.24%
Waukesha1,68031,93040421.22%
Waupaca1755,45013340.27%
Waushara443,9550182.50%
Winnebago77120,11913453.72%
Wood1076,1431146.01%
Total36,448653,352820630.82%
Author Profile Photo

Tom Lally

Related Articles

Skip to content