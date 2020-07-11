Zimbabwe bird sanctuary has 400 species, not enough tourists

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe’s only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. International tourism has stopped and restrictions forced the park to close to local visitors, too. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions. However with the relaxation of some restrictions the bird sanctuary on the shore of Lake Chivero, outside the capital, Harare, is able to open to small numbers of visitors.