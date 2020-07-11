Wausau Beer and Bacon Fest postponed until 2021

WAUSAU (WAOW)- The Wausau Events director released a statement Saturday saying the Beer and Bacon Fest has been postponed until 2021.

"The health, safety, & welfare of our community, event goers, volunteers, and musicians will always be our main concern. With a resurgence in cases and uncertainty still surrounding COVID-19 we have made the difficult decision to postpone our 2020 Beer and Bacon Fest Fest to September 18th, 2021," the statement said.

They said the goal for Wausau Events has always been to deliver the best event experiences for their fans and sponsors.

They also announced they are cancelling the remainder of the August 400 Block Summer Concert Series.