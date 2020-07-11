Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online. CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit. Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded. Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments.