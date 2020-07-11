Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday. It’s the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”