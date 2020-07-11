Pleasant summer weather Sunday and Monday

Evening: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower or t-storm well southwest and south of Marathon County.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog possible.

Low: 58 Wind: light N/NE

Sunday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. Slight chance of a shower during the afternoon.

High: 78 Wind: North 6-13

The weekend began with mild but comfortable conditions. Mid afternoon temperatures ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s.

A wave of low pressure sliding southeastward through Minnesota late this afternoon and evening may bring a shower or thunderstorm to locations well southwest and south of Marathon County. Otherwise quiet weather is expected this evening and tonight, with some patchy fog possible overnight.

Other than a slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon, pleasant conditions are expected through Monday.

The approach of a low pressure system and cold front will bring more humidity to the area Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance of showers and storms Monday night and likely activity Tuesday as the front pushes through. Strong to severe storms will be possible, along with the potential of heavy rain. A few showers and storms will remain possible Wednesday mainly across the southern part of the area.

After a quiet day Thursday, warmer and more humid conditions will develop Friday and continue Saturday, leading to the chance of showers and storms from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Have a good night and a sensational Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. July 11, 2020