Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

CHICAGO (AP) — Black people are facing a combination of stressors experts worry could affect the suicide rate. Isolation, a shortage of mental health providers and racial trauma are some of the factors hitting simultaneously. Black people suffer disproportionately from COVID-19 and have seen soaring rates in youth suicide attempts. Mental health advocates are calling for more specialized federal attention on Black suicides, including research funding. Counselors focusing on Black trauma are stepping in to offer free help. And Black churches have sought new ways to address the issue as the pandemic has eroded how people connect.