More COVID-19 cases in Syria’s overcrowded rebel enclave

BEIRUT (AP) — A monitoring group says at least two doctors in Syria’s opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus. That raises the total number of confirmed cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave — where some observers believe the virus could spread quickly — to three. The first case was reported Thursday. The Early Warning and Alert Response Network said Saturday the two doctors had been in touch with another doctor who works in a hospital in Idlib province. Syrian opposition and militant groups control the northwestern frontier area, which is home to more than 3 million people, most of them displaced by the war.