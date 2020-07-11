MeatFest 2020 wraps up in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon Kim Lemke and his family were set up in the Dales Weston Lanes parking lot for the last day of their 2020 MeatFest.

This pandemic resulted in many summer events being canceled but Kim Lemke, President of Kim's BS Sauce wasn't going to let that stop him from grilling out for the community.

Anyone who attends the fest can take food to go, eat outside or eat inside the bowling alley bar area.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and to take advantage of the hand sanitizing stations available.

"I wanted to give everybody that lives here that's given so much to me and my family a taste of summer because we almost lost out on a summer," said Lemke.

Kim and his family will be at Dales Weston Lanes until 9 pm Saturday night or until they run out of food.