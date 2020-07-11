Kosovo extends EU’s rule of law mission mandate

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president has announced a one-year extension of the mandate of the European Union’s mission to ensure the rule of law in Kosovo. Hashim Thaci said in a statement the extension was made following an exchange of letters with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Thaci said the EU asked for a one-year extension of EULEX, because the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to hold meetings to review the bloc’s missions. After Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008, the EU mission there was set up as the largest civilian mission under the bloc’s common security and defense policy. It scaled down operations in 2018.