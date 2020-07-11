Italy police ID kids sharing child porn, dark web videos

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say they have identified a group of 20 teenagers who shared child porn and dark web videos of suicides and mutilations on their cellphones.Police said Saturday they were tipped off to the images by the mother of a 15-year-old boy in the Tuscan city of Lucca who found them on her son’s phone. Police say they discovered an “exorbitant” number of videos being exchanged via WhatsApp, Telegram and other instant messaging apps.