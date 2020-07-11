Iola Car Show Finds New Way to Carry Tradition

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The event brings thousands of cars from across the country every year -- even though they couldn't have their traditional car show because of the pandemic -- they made sure to continue tradition in a new way.

"This year is different, but we've got such a tremendous no-quit team, and group of volunteers that we came up with this -- the rally for Iola" said head organizer Joe Opperman.

The rally is a 70-mile cruise through Central Wisconsin, starting and ending in the heart of Iola and raises funds for more than one hundred and thirty local benefits, like Iola's hockey team, and the boy scouts.

"These are caring people -- this is a rally, and they're rallying behind a cause that they care about, and we in turn are rallying behind a lot of causes that we care about" continues Opperman.

One of the groups in attendance every year -- the Model A Club.

"We’re really disappointed this year that it had to cancel, but as soon as we heard there was a rally we totally wanted to support iola" told group organizer Roy Farley.

Participant Randy Olsen came from a car family -- and has been attending this event since he was a child. This year he brought his own car.

"Probably every nova that's here today my family touched at one point in time, and now being able to be a part of it is pretty cool" said Olsen.

A father-son duo at the event said missing this year was not an option to them.

"I couldn't miss Iola -- in fact I even told them [his family] when I heard this was cancelled I was going to drive up here, were gonna park on the show grounds and im gonna plant my butt in a lawn chair for fifteen minutes and say I did Iola this year even if iola wasn't going to happen" said Joe Plank of Menomonie Falls.

Driving an antique military vehicle, Joe’s son Oliver took the lead this year.

"We just did the seventy five road mile with the things and was a little bit nervous not only because of the trucks age, but the date code of these tires is February 1969," Plank continued.

After the cruise concluded -- drivers and spectators received a drive thru meal and a very socially distant picnic.

This year's event was projected to bring anywhere between one thousand and three thousand cares.

Opperman says numbers aren't the real sign of success -- the people here, making memories are.