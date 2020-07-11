India says Indian, Chinese troops disengaging from standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s external affairs minister says Indian and Chinese troops are disengaging from a monthslong standoff along the undemarcated border following a clash last month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s remarks Saturday came a day after China’s ambassador to India said that Indian and Chinese front-line troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by their military commanders. The Chinese ambassador, Sun Weidong, said Friday that the two countries should be partners rather than rivals and handle their differences properly to bring their ties back on the right track.