Correction: Supreme Court-Religious Exemption story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story July 9, 2020, and updated July 10 about the Supreme Court decisions that protected certain rights of religious employers, The Associated Press erroneously reported Little Sisters of the Poor v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pertained to the employment discrimination case and Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru pertained to Obama-era Affordable Care Act’s requirement that employers provide free contraception. The decision on Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru pertained to the employment discrimination and Little Sisters of the Poor. v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pertained to the contraception requirement.