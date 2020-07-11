COVID-19 cases at Swiss soccer club raise league doubts

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss top-tier soccer club Zurich says it has more cases of coronavirus among its players and staff who are now in home quarantine. Zurich did not specify how many new cases were reported after the initial COVID-19 positive test of defender Mirlind Kryeziu was announced Friday. Zurich’s Swiss Super League games on Saturday against Sion and on Tuesday at Basel have been postponed during a 10-day quarantine period. Zurich has seven league games left and it is unclear how that program can be met ahead of UEFA’s Aug. 2 deadline to complete domestic seasons. The league said it was talking with clubs about the next steps to take.