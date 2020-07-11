Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

LONDON (AP) — Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced that they’re engaged. Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday. The 21-year-old Beckham wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” They both posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing. He was wearing a blue suit and she a yellow dress. The 25-year-old Peltz said in her post, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”